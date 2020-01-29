For 18-year-old Ocean Adamson, the dream she has had since she was seven has just come true.

Adamson has earned an exclusive place in Parris Goebel's dance crew The Royal Family where she will train, compete and perform in shows with the group in New Zealand, Australia, Spain, the United States and Dubai.

After a two day intensive workshop and three days of auditions against 90 people from New Zealand and the world, Adamson found out she had made the team through Facebook on Sunday night.

On Monday she flew back to Napier to pack up her things and say goodbye to her friends and family before she left home and moved to Auckland on Wednesday.

"It was an unreal feeling. I couldn't really comprehend that I am in the Royal Family cause that's the place I've been wanting to dance for as long as I can remember," Adamson said.

"It's crazy to be able to dance next to someone I've looked up to all my life," she said.

Being part of Parris Goebel's crew has been a goal of Adamson's since she was seven.

At age six she began following her, watching on television, and going to shows.

Her Mother Teresa Adamson remembers recording an interview Parris had on morning television for her daughter.

At age seven she decided one day she would be a member of her crew.

After winning the Platypus shoes sponsored Discover Series competition, Ocean got to meet her idol for the first time.

Ocean Adamson is excited to be working with Parris Goebel, who she has admired from a young age. Photo / supplied

"I've always looked up to her. She is who I want to be in the future.

"It's amazing how she's come from New Zealand and made her place in the world," Ocean said.

"Winning that competition really took away her doubts that she could do it," Teresa said.

Adamson started dance training at age five at Dance Express in Napier, but Teresa said, "she has been dancing since before she walked".

"She was never interested in TV until the music credits came on, I'd have to avoid buskers on the street as she'd always dance to the music," Teresa Adamson said.

Adamson remembers when her grandmother bought Ocean her first CD player.

"She would just dance for hours sweating in her room and she wouldn't stop until I told her to," she said.

From age five Ocean began choreographing her own dances and from age 15 she was teaching classes at Dance Express almost every day on top of training.

Dance Express owner Glenys Murphy said, "We are just so proud of her, it's an emotional time for all of us in our Dance Express family.

"It's been her dream since she was seven and it's so amazing watching her achieve it".

Long-term Ocean wants to make dance her career. She hopes to be a backup dancer for celebrities and dance at the Grammys.