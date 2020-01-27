The 1975 and Charli XCX capped a Laneway Festival that overcame late line-up changes to deliver on a blisteringly hot Anniversary Day at Albert Park.

Much of the talk in the run-up to Auckland's biggest single-day festival was of late withdrawals by Headliner Rufus du Sol, Irish post-punks Fontaines DC and rapper J.I.D.

But there was still a lot left for a decent-sized and typically up-for-it crowd to love, much of it Kiwi.

With the thermometer nudging 26 degrees, homegrown acts Soaked Acts and Mermaidens kicked things off at lunchtime before London RnB act Col3trane offered a touching tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant during a well-received set.

Dressed in a bright red leotard, pink tights and bright blue socks, Aussie singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly livened up the Rangers stage by busting out a recorder for a Dido cover between tracks from album Beware of The Dogs.

Tongue-in-cheek Aussies The Chats - punk's Goldie Lookin Chain, one wag suggested - produced the day's first moshpit moment at the main Princes St stage. They delivered a typically raucous set of songs about the likes of pub lunches and bus fares after strolling on to the theme from Rocky.

On the Rotunda stage, Canadian frat-hopper BBNO$ held court to a lively audience. About 10 minutes in, the big question was, is he taking the mickey? The answer, possibly, was yes. He has described his music as "oxymoronical rap" that is "ignorant but melodic".

Sample lyric "Hey Alexa, hey Alexa / How many bitches can we fit in the Tesla?" could, unfortunately, have been the most 2020 couplet of the day.

In the leafy tunnel of the Blockparty Stage, Allysha Joy draped her husky voice over her live electric piano playing and the whisper of shuffling beats. Bewitching and engaging.

Following The Chats, Auckland's Beths delivered musical sunshine in their only domestic festival performance of the summer. Powered by some muscular guitar and a symbiotic rhythm section, the band tore through much of debut album Future Me Hates Me, dropped a little new material and laid an early(ish) claim for one of the sets of the days.

Onehunga hip-hop collective Swidt, the eleventh-hour replacement for J.I.D, saw their often politically motivated messages positively received.

Back at the Blockparty, Kiwi rapper Jess B overcame early technical difficulties to showcase her effortless flow.

And Benee, the dominant force at last year's New Zealand Music Awards showed how far she's come since her early showing at last year's event. The crowd for her late afternoon main stage set was shoulder-to-shoulder as she belted out Wishful Thinkin, Supalonely and still zingy breakthrough hit Soaked.

Across the site, Holly Herndon was the sound of glitch techno invading Evensong and, back at the Blockparty, CC:Disco kicked off her set with some old school house and boogie goodness.

As the sun set, the biggest acts of the festival were just getting warmed up.

An electric performance from Charli XCX involved a visual light show as well as the pop singer's hits. Charli blended her experimental pop music with dashes of EDM to the delight of a near-capacity looking crowd at the Rotunda stage.

She seemed almost like a supernatural force in her sparkly outfit and sleek long ponytail, commanding audiences to dance with every beat. Her Spice Girls cover of Wannabee went down a treat, as did her smash hit 1999 which she closed the show with.

There was a joyous atmosphere as people danced with every ounce of energy they had.

Gracing the stage with an epic conclusion to the day was top-billed The 1975.

The band's fans are incredibly passionate, and the feeling of adoration added greatly to the atmosphere.

Matty Healy, the group's frontman, lead the packed crowd through a whirlwind of genres and tempos. The band are known for taking political stances and proved this to Laneway by playing Greta Thunberg's famous speech about climate change in its entirety. There may have been more chatter than thought among the crowd during that, but it didn't matter. The band used the speech to intro their song Love It If We Made It - a song about hoping to make it through tumultuous times alive. It was one of the band's best songs in their set.

The atmosphere was wonderful, as festival-goers danced and twirled throughout Princes St, back as far as the eye could see.

Drawing the night to a close with a three-pronged set of their tracks Chocolate, Sex, and The Sound, The 1975 concluded Laneway Festival with a bang.

Their set evoked a euphoric feeling, and the audience appeared to adore every minute.

It was an appropriate ending that cemented Laneway as a festival made for music lovers.