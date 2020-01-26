Happy Auckland Anniversary Day. This is where our team of intrepid reporters will be adding live updates from St Jerome's Laneway Festival throughout the day (and night). Brought to you by Lydia Burgham, David Skipwith, Dean Purcell and Chris Reed.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Laneway Festival on a stunning Auckland Anniversary holiday!

1:30 - Col3trane gets the party started

The North London RnB artist's performance was a sign the party well and truly began at Laneway Festival.

The artist certainly got the crowd hyped. He also made a tribute to Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, which was a touching moment. His most popular song Rendezvous was a great dance-along, even if not enough alcohol had been consumed by the crowd to loosen up just yet. He asked the crowd to "make some noise" for those at the barrier of the stage and gave a shout-out to the sun smart stragglers sitting under the trees. It's already a scorcher out there, so thanks for the nod Col3trane.

- Lydia Burgham

1pm - The Mermaidens open Laneway Festival in style

The Wellington trio opened the festival at the Rotunda stage, enthusing the crowd of early-comers. Their rock energy was similar to that of British band Muse. It was a great performance, and from what I could tell the band has a loyal following - who populated the front row. There seemed to be small teething issues with the sound at this stage so far, the bass sounded a bit loud.

- Lydia Burgham

1pm – Soaked Oats deliver dreamy set

Dunedin's Soaked Oats opened proceedings on teh Princes Street Stage. Photo / Dean Purcell NZ Herald.

Dunedin pop quartet Soaked Oats got things going on the Princes Street Stage as the second act of the day, soothing our ears with a set that mixed gentle sounds with pieces of energetic rock.

The sun is beating down on the tarseal road which forced the building crowd up into the shade at the front of stage, while others sought shelter from the heat in the strip of shade along the tree and fence lines.

Singer/ guitarist Oscar Mein's Lou Reed-like vocals sounded great with the band working through material off their three releases to date – Stone Fruit Melodies, No Slip Ups and Sludge Pop.

The group were in good form and interacted excitedly with the crowd of 200-300 fans and curious onlookers – no doubt eagerly anticipating their chance to relax and enjoy the rest of the bands throughout the afternoon and evening. A perfect start to the day.

12pm Gates are open!

The sun's out and the gates opened on time at 11.30am with a crowd of eager punters streaming in to the grassy and shady surrounds of Albert Park.

The first acts of the day are about to get underway with Wellington's Mermaidens now opening proceedings on the Rotunda Stage, and Dunedin-based sludge-popsters Soaked Oats hitting the Princes Street Stage at 12.15pm.

Temperatures are already hitting 26 degrees so if you haven't left the house yet remember to bring a hat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen!

Moving through the ticketing area and security bag checks was pretty seamless – but the big test will come when the bulk of the crowd arrives in a couple of hours.

I had to empty my water bottle upon entering but there are water stations just inside the gates and throughout the festival where you can get a free refill.



The big international drawcards are tonight's headliners The 1975 and Charli XCX. Charli plays the Rotunda stage (oddly right next to the park's rotunda) at 8.40pm and The 1975 close the night at the Princes St main stage, from 9.30pm.

The bad news is that Aussie EDM act Rufus Du Sol cancelled their peak-time appearance last week before US rapper JIM also withdrew from the line-up late yesterday afternoon.

Local Auckland hip-hop collective Swidt will replace JIM on the bill with Marlon Williams filling in for Rufus Du Sol.

I'm heading out into the thick of the early action!