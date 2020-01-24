Jamaican dancehall legend Sean Paul will get a piece of Tauranga to take home with him after being gifted some customised shoes and a painting from Jason MacArthur from Mount Maunganui's Relentless.

Sean Paul met up with MacArthur along Devonport Rd in Tauranga yesterday evening, when he was gifted a customsed pair of Converse shoes and an art piece of himself, painted by MacArthur. MacArthur also gifted a customised pair of Converse shoes to One Love promoter Pato Alvarez.

Sean Paul meets with Tauranga artist Jason MacArthur.

Sean Paul is in Tauranga for the annual One Love Festival and is scheduled to perform at Wharepai Domain, in front of a crowd of 20,000 people at 9.20pm tonight.

Relentless is a Mount Maunganui-based barber shop and store that customises Converse footwear and clothing.

Alvarez says MacArthur always looks after international artists that come to Tauranga for his festivals, having also gifted customised shoes to international superstars such as Cardi B when she performed at Bay Dreams 2019 and Machine Gun Kelly when he was in the city for Bay Dreams in 2018.

Sean Paul is the headline act for day one of the One Love festival, which is Tauranga's biggest two-day event and is expected to pump up to $8 million into the Tauranga economy this weekend.

Tomorrow, Shaggy is the international headline act for the festival's day two. Other acts performing this weekend include Ria Hall, Stan Walker, L.A.B, Katchafire, Common Kings and Nesian Mystik.