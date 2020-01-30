My first job was...

checkout operator aged 14.

It taught me... a lot about people. I always found it hilarious to be a young person scanning intimate items for awkward people. Once this businessman came through looking bright red buying some tampons, which I presumed were not for him. I purposely dodged the barcode a couple of times and mentioned that I might need to do a price check on them. I've always been a stirrer and still am to this day!

My big break came... when I got asked to create a television show with Warner Bros. It was the most surreal moment in my life. I received an email from one of their producers and I read it and almost fainted. I thought it was a prank for a little while until the meeting was set up at their Auckland office and then it all started to feel real. This was the birth of House of Drag.

Advertisement

The last job I quit was... a sales job for a really great company, with a great boss and a great team. I quit to pursue my dreams of being a full-time drag queen and businesswoman, which the company supported. This was three years ago and I've never looked back.

READ MORE:

• House of Drag winner Hugo Grrrl on his 'life-changing' win

• House of Drag: TVNZ's 'evolutionary' new show

• Anna Murray: The reality show dragging TVNZ into the future

The most famous person I've ever met is... Adele, when I hosted the world tour after-party for her and her cast and crew.

She was... sooo lovely and told me that I was beautiful. I replied: "Well, it takes one to know one". It was one of the best nights of my life. I also got the opportunity to dance on stage in full hair and makeup with the Vengaboys, which was a lot of fun.

Kita Mean hosted Adele's after-party. Photo / Supplied

The best time I've had on stage was...

working with my best friend, Anita, at our live show, Drag Wars, each month. We are so stupid on stage and do the most ridiculous things. Drag Wars is a monthly drag competition where the audience receive paper Drag Dollars at the door and tip the performers while they are performing. It's always such a great night out.

My dream role would be... a dream roll! Ham and cheese-topped sourdough baked fresh and then cut horizontally, with melted butter.

• Kita Mean co-hosts the second series of House of Drag, coming to TVNZ OnDemand tomorrow, and Drag Unplugged, part of the Auckland Pride Festival, on February 7.