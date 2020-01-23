A fan of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke' has revealed a surprising fact about the show.

While Corden was filming a new episode of the show with Justin Bieber, a fan spotted the TV host and Justin Bieber in Los Angeles and filmed what he saw.

As the video shows, the Range Rover is on wheels and is being towed by a truck – and

Corden is shown not actually driving the vehicle.

"Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues – he isn't even driving!" The shocked fan says.

The popular show features celebrities helping James Corden 'get to work' by carpooling with them and singing the guest's tunes with the celebrities in the car.

James Corden with Carpool Karaoke guest Justin Bieber. Photo / Screenshot

Fans of the segment took to Twitter to express their shock at the revelation.

"The fact that James Corden doesn't actually drive during carpool karaoke must be the biggest lie since we found out that Zac Efron didn't sing when he played Troy Bolton [in High School musical]."

"My whole life is a lie!" Tweeted another.

"My whole life is a lie!" Tweeted another.

I was today years old when I discovered james corden doesnt drive his car during carpool karoake lmao my stupid brain thought he was just good at driving lmao bye

pic.twitter.com/UH95sMRd93 — steve (@secutebeliebz) January 23, 2020

"All along I used to respect James Corden for being able to concentrate on driving and singing at the same time: but now I feel betrayed," another fan claimed.

Some agreed the fact that Corden doesn't drive in the segment is important for safety.

"That was good for them, safety first!"

"That was good for them, safety first!"

However, there might be some instances where the host does drive the celebrities on his show around.

"When I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving," claimed a Twitter user.

"When I saw One Direction filming Carpool Karaoke James was actually driving," claimed a Twitter user.

Another said: "When I saw him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he was driving!"

Another said: "When I saw him filming in 2017 with Katy Perry he was driving!"

The series has won three Emmy awards for Outstanding Short Form Variety series, and an additional Emmy for Best Variety Special for his special episode with Sir Paul McCartney.

Popular guests on the segment include Lady Gaga, Adele, Bruno Mars, and Harry Styles.