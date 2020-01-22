Yellow Wiggle Greg Page has been released from hospital after recovering from a heart attack suffered during a fundraising concert for Australia's bush fire victims.

The Wiggles shared the good news with their legions of fans both young and old via their official Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

"Thank you all for your questions and concerns about Greg," The Wiggles shared via their official Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

"We are happy to let you know that he has been discharged from hospital today and will now begin a journey of rest and recovery at home."

"Thank you all for your questions and concerns about Greg," the post read.

"We are happy to let you know that he has been discharged from hospital today and will now begin a journey of rest and recovery at home.

"Your thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world to him and his family, but moving forward, they ask for some privacy so Greg can focus on his recovery."

Page's ordeal began when he collapsed onstage during the Wiggles show at Castle Hill RSL last Friday night.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital and underwent surgery to have a stent put in his heart.

His life was in the balance and the quick actions of fellow Wiggle Steve Pace, band assistant Kimmy Antonelli, and audience member and off-duty nurse Grace Jones, are credited with keeping him alive.

The trio performed CPR and used a defibrillator on him before ambulance officers arrived.

Greg Page revovering in Westmead hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Photo / Twitter.

"I didn't go to a Wiggle concert expecting to do that," Jones told news.com.au.

"It's a bit surreal. I do things like that everyday at work, I didn't expect to do that without equipment and everything like that."

Prior to the concert Page complained he was feeling unwell and it was later confirmed that he had suffered a heart blockage.

But without the efforts of those on the scene, Sydney Paramedic Brian Parcell believes Page wouldn't have survived.

The Wiggles, Murray Cook (Red Wiggle), Greg Page (Yellow Wiggle), Jeff Fatt (Purple Wiggle), and Anthony Field (Blue Wiggle). Photo / Supplied.

"We found Greg was unconscious at that point but he had cardiac output, his heart was actually beating," Parcell told news.com.au.

"It's only through the efforts of the bystanders before we arrived that he's alive today.

"It's actually an extraordinary story of survival. The message is that the more people who learn CPR and use defibrillators, the more lives we're going to save."