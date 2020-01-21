Truth about ageing

1.

Middle-age spread/metabolism slowing. I didn't think anyone was *lying* about it, mind you. I just didn't realise how bad it would be.

2. Eyesight dropping off a cliff. I just increased the font size on my phone last night.

3. Suddenly being the old person who talks to young people and seeing that "urgh, why-is-he-talking-to-us" look.

4. Young people in tech stores assuming I'm an idiot.

5. Forgetting entire years.

6. Waking up way too early and just ... being awake for the day because you can't fall back asleep. What even is that?

7. Watching history repeat and feeling helpless to do anything about it.

Advertisement

8. Ninety-plus per cent of your friends become 500 per cent more interested in interior decorating.

9. Chin hair gets braver with time, ladies.

10. When someone younger says, "you can't say that!"

11. You really do care less about what other people think of you as you get older. It's rather wonderful.

(Via Twitter)

David Leavitt, an award-winning multimedia journalist, tried to shame a Target employee over an electric toothbrush.

Toothbrush tractics turn off Twitter

David Leavitt tried to shame a Target employee over an electric toothbrush when he spotted an Oral-B electric toothbrush that was incorrectly labelled at a list price of $0.01.When Target manager Tori did not honour the "price", Leavitt thought it would be a good idea to a) call the police, b) tweet a photo of the manager in an attempt to shame her, c) announce his intentions to sue the company? Twitter was quick to respond, defending the Target employee, who was clearly just doing her job. "So, let me get this straight. You're bothering the police because of an obvious mistake Target made that you want to exploit? Because we all know those toothbrushes don't sell for 1 cent. Then you went on Twitter and blasted the photo of a $15-per-hour employee just doing their job?" tweeted Bryan. Social media responded by setting up a GoFundMe page and raising $30,000 for Target's manager Tori to take a break from retail and customers like Leavitt.