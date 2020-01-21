ITV Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has put Piers Morgan in his place after he ranted over Prince Harry's split from the royal family.

Prince Harry shared an emotional speech about his decision to leave the UK at the Sentebale charity dinner in London on Sunday night.

The topic had led to the two presenters into a heated discussion live on-air, as Morgan's co-host had finally had enough of his Harry tirades.

Reid started to praise the speech as lovely and heart-warming before Morgan started to speak over her in a mocking tone.

"Lovely and heartfelt about how he had no choice, literally had no choice, but to abandon his country, his family, the military, and go and live in Hollywood and do Netflix deals. He literally had no choice."

Had enough: Susanna Reid snapped at her co-host Piers Morgan over Prince Harry's decision to leave. Photo / Good Morning Britain

At that point, she snapped.



"Can I just point out that he said he was not walking away," Reid said.

"He's not abandoning anyone. He's not made the decision lightly."

"No. But he had choice," Piers continued. "Let's be quite clear – Prince Harry had a choice. Do your duty like everybody else in the Royal family, and get all the palaces and the servants, or… "

Reid gave Mogran a taste of his own medicine and started to talk over him.

"Exactly. He's decided to give up the palaces and the servants and the royal funding and he wants to have a more peaceful life," she added.

"And I don't know why you have to keep having a go at him."

Piers Morgan is not happy with Prince Harry's decision to leave. Photo / AP

This prompted Morgan to change his technique and speak in a baby voice.

"Ooo, poor Harry", to which Reid replied: "Why do you have to act like that?

"Because he's pathetic," Piers continued.

"It's not pathetic, he's made a decision," she snapped back.

"Let them do what the hell they like and stop having a go at them."

"Why can't they decide [what they want to do]," she added before Morgan brushed her off by saying: "They can do what the hell they like."

Susanna then declared: "So let them do what the hell they like and stop having a go at them!"

When Pier later claimed Harry and Meghan "never stop yapping", Reid already had a response ready.

"You never stop yapping!" she said, raising her voice. "It's so ironic, you're so hypocritical.

"'Me, me, me, it's all about me,' and you have a go at Prince Harry. You have a go at him all the time."