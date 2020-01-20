Kiwi action star and stunt-woman extraordinaire Zoe Bell made a big impression on the SAG Awards red carpet after a surprise pose drove paparazzi "wild".

Not only that, but she caught the eye of the one and only Vogue, who called her "impressive", "fabulous" and "one of the industry's coolest chicks".

Why?

In the words of Vogue: "Amid all of the glitz and glamour on the step and repeat at tonight's SAG Awards, there was one star who approached the red carpet posing a tad differently.

"... Zoe Bell, who is from New Zealand, stole the spotlight when she performed an impressive high kick (in stilettos!) instead of a traditional hand-on-hip stance. The action film-worthy move had the paparazzi going wild."

Zoe Bell's stunning red carpet pose like no other. Photo / Getty Images

Vogue noted that Bell's outfit - a white wrap dress by Leave Her Wilder and clear PVC stiletto sandals - "enhanced the unexpected red carpet moment"

Bell was at the SAG Awards in support of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in which she appears briefly as Janet, but also on which she served as supervising stunt coordinator.

Bell has been working with Tarantino ever since she doubled Uma Thurman's The Bride in Kill Bill one and two.