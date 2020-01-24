St Jerome's Laneway Festival (to give it its full title) returns to lovely shaded Albert Park on Monday. Here's what you need to know to make the most of it.

Don't miss

The big international drawcards are headliners The 1975 and Charli XCX. Charli plays the Rotunda stage (oddly right next to the park's rotunda) at 8.40pm and The 1975 close the night at the Princes St main stage, from 9.30pm. In case you've been living in a cave, the bad news for EDM fans is that Aussies Rufus Du Sol cancelled their peak-time appearance a few days out.

Why you shouldn't miss them

Balancing critical acclaim with commercial success, The 1975 are one of the biggest bands in the world right now, with Grammy nominations and three back-to-back UK number one albums. Frontman Matt Healy's mum used to be in Coronation Street.

They could well tease new music, with their next album, Notes On A Conditional Form, slated for release in April.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX has proved her place in the realm of pop royalty.

She brings a tonne of energy and colour to her live show, and hits like 1999 and Break The Rules will be a welcome pick-up with audience energy levels under threat as the festival comes to a close.

The locals

As well as the international acts, Laneway features some top talent.

Dunedin band Soaked Oats and Wellington trio Mermaidens will be worth catching in the early afternoon, although their sets clash.

Rapper JessB will light up the late afternoon, and Zimbabwe born-Kiwis eleven7four will warm up the hip hop fans.

The Beths play the Princes St stage at the same time as JessB's doing her thing. Expect a couple of tracks that might appear on their hotly-anticipated second album. They're followed by Kiwi pop princess Benee, in her first big performance since scooping four gongs at the NZ Music Awards.

One Kiwi is making it to the headline slot - Marlon Williams closing out the Rangers Stage from 9.30pm.

The stages

The festival has four stages: The Princes St Stage (kind of the main stage), the Rotunda Stage (kind of the nearly-main stage), the Rangers Stage, and the Blockparty Stage.



If you're an electronic music fan, the latter will be your best bet, with DJs gettigg the party started from 11.30am.

Set clashes are a thing at most festivals. It often takes longer than you might think to get around the site, especially from the Rangers Stage to the Princes St stage if you're going past the toilets and bar.

See the festival map for more details.

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Where:

Albert Park, Auckland CBD.

When: Auckland Anniversary Day, January 27.

Gates: They open at 11.30am but once you're in your're in - no passouts allowed.

Getting there: The handy CBD location means the festival is easy to get to on public transport. Take any of the usual buses to the city or train to Britomart. Some bus stop diversions are in place around the venue. Check Auckland Transport's website for full information and timetables.

What to bring: The forecast is for a dry, hot, sunny day, so remember sunscreen and a hat. A valid photo ID (NZ driver licence, passport, or HANZ 18+ card) is required for entry. Don't forget your ticket! Bring cash for speedy food and drink purchases.

Food: There are options for every taste and dietary requirement.

Leave at home:

The usual dangerous goods and illegal substances are prohibited, as well as chairs, umbrellas, bikes, your own alcohol and chilly bins. Cameras with detachable lenses are prohibited, so too sound systems and professional audio recording equipment. For a full list of prohibited items and event info, visit lanewayfestival.com/auckland.