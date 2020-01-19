Following news that Prince Harry and Meghan approached Disney boss Robert Iger and director Jon Favreau for voiceover work, it seems Netflix is also looking to throw its hat in the ring in Hollywood's new bid for the royals.

Now that the pair are leaving their roles as senior royals and dropping their titles, they're free to pursue work and seem to be heading straight to Hollywood to do so.

Last week, footage reappeared online of Harry pitching Meghan to Robert Iger for voicework for Disney. The Duchess has since signed an undisclosed voiceover deal with the studio.

READ MORE:

• 'A dagger to the heart': Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's legal showdown

• Harry and Meghan leave the Royal family, will still benefit from Charles' money

• Harry, Meghan and the ugly royal question that can't be ignored

• The photo that revealed early troubles for Harry and Meghan

Advertisement

At the weekend, more footage resurfaced in which the royal pair are seen speaking to Disney director Jon Favreau (The Lion King, The Jungle Book) with a similar pitch.

Harry tells Favreau: "Next time, anyone needs any extra voiceover work, we can make ourselves available," but he later adds, "Just not Scar. That's a no to Scar."

Now, Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos says he's keen to work with the royals saying at a Los Angeles event; "Who wouldn't be interested? Yes. Sure."

According to The Sun, UK branding expert Claire Shiels says Harry and Meghan's value could quickly rival that of the Beckhams, who are worth a reported $1.3 billion.

However given their global status, the sky's the limit as they're free to pursue everything from film and TV deals to book deals, public speaking, and fashion and brand partnerships.

The idea of a deal with Netflix isn't entirely outlandish either, given the Obamas have signed on with the streaming giant for various film and TV projects.

On top of Meghan's deal with Disney, she also has her whole acting background to fall back on and Prince Harry has signed onto a six-part mental health series for Apple TV+ with Oprah Winfrey.