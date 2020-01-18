Adele's former personal trainer has revealed what has helped the star lose 44kg.

Pilates instructor Camilla Goodis told The Sun she helped the Hello singer get into exercise, and explained that wasn't the only secret behind her weight loss.

She says she met the singer in 2013, and Pilates was the perfect exercise regime for the 36-year-old, who had just had a baby at the time.

The fitness instructor counts the wife of Robbie Williams as one of her clients.

The Brazilian instructor did not recognise the Adele when they met in Los Angeles, and was introduced to Adele via Robbie William's wife Ayda Field.

"I don't think she is a huge fan of exercise like Robbie and Ayda, who exercise five or six days a week. But whatever she is doing now, she looks amazing," the trainer told the publication.

"The funny thing was, I hadn't caught her name and I didn't recognise her at the time," explained Goodis.

However, Goodis believes Adele's transformation is mostly due to a change in diet. Pilates' benefits include increased muscle strength and improved flexibility.

"She has probably cut out processed foods and is eating soy and other plant-based foods.

"She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing."

Goodis says Adele may have also halved her daily calorie intake from 2,000 to 1,000 per day to kickstart her weight loss.

Adele first revealed her new figure at Drake's birthday party in October.

In the new year, Adele was photographed beaming while on a Caribbean holiday and again showed off her weight loss.