Australian psyche-rock group Tame Impala is bringing its euphoric live act to Auckland's Spark Arena in April.

Set to be the Perth-based band's biggest New Zealand show to date, their April 16 performance follows a string of impressive headlining sets in 2019 at Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera, and Splendour in the Grass.

Fans will be treated to songs from their new album, "The Slow Rush", releasing on Valentine's Day, which features more of multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker's layered, soft rock genius and the much-praised single "Lost in Yesterday".

Parker and his Grammy-nominated band will be joined by Texan "genre-defying" group Khruangbin, making its New Zealand debut.

Tame Impala's opening act Khruangbin will make its New Zealand debut. Photo / Supplied

Described by music website The Line of Best Fit as "A mix of Thai-surf punk, Persian rock music, 1980's Algerian symphonia, with a dash of disco, soul, and Balearic music, their hypnotic live show is not to be missed."

What: Tame Impala, with special guests Khruangbin

When and where: Thursday, April 16. Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: On sale Tuesday, January 28, 12pm via Ticketmaster