Kiwi hip-hop dancer and choreographer Parris Goebel to the stars is set to make her Hollywood directorial debut.

Variety has revealed Goebel – who was recently made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year Honours List - has been approached by entertainment giants Sony Pictures to direct a film adaptation of her 2013 stage show, Murder on the Dance Floor.

Goebel revealed the show seven years ago, with sell-out crowds packing the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau; which featured her and dancers from her The Palace Dance Studios.

READ MORE:

• Rihanna's epic gift to Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel for choreographing Savage x Fenty fashion show

• Parris Goebel starts Instagram fundraising drive for Aussie bush fire victims

• Kiwi star Parris Goebel reveals dramatic new look

• New Year honours: Kiwi dancer Parris Goebel recognised in 2020 list

Advertisement

"Elyse Hollander will write the screenplay, which Marc Platt and Adam Siegel from Marc Platt Productions will produce," Variety reported.

"Platt's had a lot of experience in the musical realm, having previously overseen La La Land, Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns."

Goebel tonight shared a screen shot of the Variety article on her Instagram account and wrote it was a "dream come true ... I'm directing + choreographing my debut movie".

Goebel has been one of New Zealand's biggest entertainment exports over the past decade.

She first made it big internationally after being hired while still a teenager to choreograph and dance for Jennifer Lopez on American Idol.

Since then she has worked with artists including Janet Jackson, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Nicky Minaj and Rihanna.

She recently told the Herald after receiving her Order of Merit: "I totally wasn't expecting it, it was a nice surprise to close out the year."

Goebel, 28, said one of her highlights of 2019 had been choreographing Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show.

Advertisement

"That's one of my favourite jobs I've done so far, it was really really special to be able to challenge the stigma of how women are perceived in fashion.

"It's awesome when you get to work with someone like that."

Goebel says she's formed close bonds with a lot of the female artists she's worked with.

"As Kiwis we have a warm nature, we're real people and artists see that and resonate with that kind of synergy.

"It's always great to walk away from jobs with great friendships."

She has again teamed up with Lopez to choreograph her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

Goebel has won multiple World Hip Hop dance competition gold medals and in 2006 is also a past recipient of a Special Recognition Award at the Creative New Zealand Arts Pasifika Awards.

In 2018 she published her autobiography, Young Queen.