Taika Waititi has been approached to develop a Star Wars movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Citing "sources", the US site said it was unclear where things stand in the talks. It was also unclear whether the project is separate from the Star Wars idea being developed by Kevin Feige, with whom Waititi closely worked on Thor: Ragnarok.

Disney and Lucasfilm, the producer of the Star Wars movies, had no comment for the Hollywood Reporter.

Waititi is no stranger to the Star Wars universe, directing an epsiode of Disney+ spinoff series The Mandalorian and voicing a droid.

His stock is high in Hollywood, not least for the success of Jojo Rabbit which received six Oscar nominations this week, including best film.

Waititi was informally offered the chance to direct a Star Wars film by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy in 2017.

Kennedy told Newshub Waititi would be perfect after his "amazing" work with Thor: Ragnarok.

"I would love for him to direct a Star Wars movie," she said.

"I think he has exactly the right sensibility. It was very exciting to see him step into the Marvel universe and do such an amazing job with Thor."