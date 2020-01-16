We've reached peak summer, that sweetspot between Christmas madness and the inevitable arrival of Autumn.

So how to make the most of the warms days and long evenings?

Here's our recommendations for 10 things to do this weekend.



Feast of the East, Queenstown

Just in time for Chinese New Year celebrations, Queenstown is set to sizzle this weekend with street food-inspired fare.

Think wok tossing, robata grilling, sushi rolling and dumpling soup slurping in a parade of exotic flavours not to be missed.

Friday 17 January, 2020 6:00pm–9:30pm

Saturday 18 January, 2020, 6:00pm–9:30pm



Go strawberry picking, Nationwide

Is there anything that screams Kiwi summer more than picking a fresh strawberry and immediately devouring it in all its glory?

Grab your nearest and dearest and head to your local strawberry field to enjoy the goodness while it lasts.

If you're lucky, they might offer real fruit ice cream as a refreshing "fruit" of your labour.

Fat Freddys Drop, Auckland

Continuing on their New Zealand Summer tour, Fat Freddy's Drop brings their latest show to Western Springs this Saturday at 3.30pm.

Featuring special guests DJ David Rodigan, L.A.B., Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Chaii and Bailey Wiley, you'll want to get amongst in order to avoid serious FOMO.

Enjoy a jaunt to Waiheke

Get the gang back together, jump on a ferry and enjoy a day in the sun on Waiheke Island.

Looking to have a few drinks and kick back? Grab a mezze plate, a glass of 2019 Merlot Rosé and enjoy the endless views from the lawn at Cable Bay.

Soundsplash 2020, Raglan and Timaru

This boutique, family friendly music festival packs serious summer vibes, epic food and great locations.

Held in both Raglan and Timaru, the festivals feature Peking Duck, Mitch James, Homebrew and many more not to be missed acts.

The three day festival runs from January 17 to 19 with camping packages available.

Hit the Matakana markets, Matakana

Wanting to get out of the big smoke, but not venture too far? You're in luck, because the Matakana Farmers Markets are always a good idea.

While the markets go from 8am to 1pm, you'll want to get there early in the day to snag the freshest produce, hottest coffee and an elusive parking spot.

DinoFest, Christchurch

If school holidays have left you with serious cabin fever, you may want to try stepping back in time 70 million years to when dinosaurs roamed New Zealand.

Now in its third year, DinoFest is back with more dinosaurs, more roaring, and more fun that will leave you chomping at the bit.

Friday 17 January, 3:00pm–4:00pm

Saturday 18 January, 10:30am–11:30am



ASB Classic, Auckland

While courtside tickets might be scarce for the last few days of men's week, you can still be part of the exciting atmosphere with a ground pass.

Enjoy the action on the big screen, revel in the entertainment, food and fun, all while wearing an alcohol branded panama hat of course.

Game. Set. Match.

I love Takapuna Summer Days Festival, Auckland

Get the kids down to Takapuna Beach reserve this Saturday for some free clowning around.

Starting at 10am, the family can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, including Cherry the Clown, Jimmy Marvel, Circus In A Flash and even bouncy castles.

Imposible Objects, Derailed, south of Auckland

If you're looking to step it up from a backyard barbecue tomorrow night, perhaps a party on a vintage steam train might be the ticket?

From a secret location south of Auckland, a nine hour party will kick off featuring DJs performing on trains chugging through the countryside as punters chow down on burgers and soak up the scenery and sounds.

Tickets available from Sic Entertainment, location revealed to ticket holders.