She's only been in the country for two days but somehow, international pop superstar Lizzo has found some time to visit one of New Zealand's most iconic beaches.

She and her team posted a series of snaps and videos from Auckland's Piha Beach in which the Juice singer can be seen flaunting a gorgeous gold bikini and twerking in the beach's famous black sand.

She and her crew came to New Zealand on Tuesday to perform at Fomo Festival on Wednesday night.

She also played a short, intimate showcase for the night before where she performed just four of her hits to a room of only 2-300 industry fans.

During their time here, the crew also posted a killer dance routine in their hotel robes which has been taking over on social media platform TikTok.

Lizzo's show in New Zealand has marked the end of her Cuz I Love You world tour which has been a massive success and cemented Lizzo as one of the biggest acts in pop music.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker is up for an impressive eight Grammy Awards - the most of any artist - including Album of the Year, and she will also perform at the prestigious ceremony for the first time.

The Grammys take place on January 27.