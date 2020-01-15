Elton John has announced his supporting act for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road New Zealand Tour.

Australian artist Tate Sheridan will warm up audiences in New Zealand, including at the two concerts to be played at Napier's Mission Estate.

Sheridan originally caught John's eye in 2015 when the then 23-year old was asked to open select Australia and New Zealand dates on the artist's national tour that December.

He will perform songs from his latest solo work, Angel Man, as well as songs from his back catalogue, solo on the piano.

Tate Sheridan will warm up audiences across New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

"I'm thrilled to be opening for Sir Elton John once again, on his final New Zealand tour," he said.

""He was probably my biggest childhood hero and his music has been a huge inspiration. It all feels very surreal."

He said he could not wait to play alongside the legend.

Sheridan has an impressive list of awards and nominations under his belt.

He was awarded the 2014 ACT Critics Circle Artist of the Year for his dedication to jazz and pop music, and in 2015 was one of the youngest people to be nominated for the prestigious Freedman Jazz Fellowship.

He has been awarded the Friends of the ANU School of Music's Bernhard Neumann Memorial Prize, the Winifred Burston Memorial Prize, and the Peter and Lena Karmel Anniversary Prize for his dedication to Australian music.

John is currently playing across Australia, garnering rave reviews across the way.

"New Zealand, I can't wait to be with you again.

Elton John with Tate Sheridan. Photo / Supplied

""Your audiences have always been very generous towards me, and I know that this final tour will be the most memorable ever."

Promoter Michael Chugg said the artist was truly on form.

"The production is fantastic, and we've been getting rave reviews from right around Australia since the tour kicked off in November! It's one hell of a show, you absolutely don't want to miss it."

He will be joined by longstanding band members Nigel Olsson on drums, Davey Johnstone on guitar, Ray Cooper on percussion, Matt Bissonette on bass, John Mahon on percussion, and Kim Bullard on keyboards.Johnstone.

While tickets have sold out to both concerts at Mission Estate, there are still tickets available for the Auckland and Dunedin shows.