Serial killer Joe Goldberg, also known as Will Bettleheim, will return to Netflix with his just as crazy girlfriend for the third season of You.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

Season one saw Goldberg, played by Gossip Girl's fan favourite Penn Badgley, as an obsessed lover who ends up "accidentally" murdering the love of his life.

Season two moved Goldberg from New York to Los Angeles to start a new life without love but to no surprise falls for Love Quinn. Plot twist, they both conduct several murders making them the perfect couple.

The last scene of season two sees the happy couple moving in together to start a new life, and within five minutes Goldberg is back to his normal antics.

Peering over the fence to another woman, Goldberg's commentary reveals this could possibly be his next victim.

Joe Goldberg aka Will Bettleheim is back for another season of You. Photo / Netflix

"We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we're really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two," executive producer Sera Gamble told Entertainment Weekly.

You season one and two are available to stream on Netflix. Season three will premiere in 2021 with 10 episodes.