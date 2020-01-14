Billie Eilish is "still in shock" she was chosen to write the new James Bond film theme song.

The 18-year-old singer has confirmed she penned the iconic song for the upcoming installment No Time To Die with her older brother Finneas O'Connell and will record it - making her the youngest ever star to do so - ahead of the film's release on April 3, 2020.

She said: "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way.

"To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock.

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die.

Billie has written and will perform the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, #NoTimeToDie @007 pic.twitter.com/BrxqLM6ED6 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 14, 2020

"We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli added: "We are excited to announce that Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film."

The Bad Guy hitmaker was linked to the forthcoming film recently when director Cary Fukunaga followed her and her brother on Instagram - one of 80 people he follows - but prior to that Beyonce and Dua Lipa were also said to be in the running for the big role.

The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song. pic.twitter.com/Qd5cYIRlmg — James Bond (@007) January 14, 2020

Fukunaga said: "There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme.

"I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

And if past performers are anything to go by, Billie could bag herself an award for the song as Sam Smith - who sang Writing's on the Wall for Spectre - received a Golden Globe and an Oscar, while Adele performed Skyfall for the film of the same name and scooped an Oscar, a Brit Award, a Grammy and a Golden Globe.