Today we can reveal the last four men who will vie for NZ's first Bachelorette, Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, on her nerve-racking journey to find love.

Conor Orsbourn

Age

24

Occupation:

Senior career consultant

Conor Orsbourn. Photo / Supplied

Conor says he's only looking for three things in a partner – someone fully vaccinated, with

personality and intelligence.

A serial monogamist - he's only been single for a year and a half since he was 13.

"When I was in Year 9, I entered into a five-year relationship, which ended at the end of my first year of university," he says.

"Then a couple of months later, I went into a three-year relationship, that ended after

about a year and a half at the start of 2019. Now I'm single, and here I am!"

George Hellriegel

Age

24

Occupation:

Jewellery salesperson

George Hellriegel. Photo / Supplied

Jewellery salesman George says his life motto is "do it before you lose it", and after his co–worker signed him up for the show, he decided to finish the application and take the plunge in the hopes of finding true love.

Logan Carr

Age

32

Occupation:

Travel agent

Logan Carr. Photo / Supplied

French-born Logan is ready to settle down after travelling the world - and hopes The Bachelorette is the one.

"I'm in a really good place in my life; I've got it all together, I've been lucky enough

to travel the world, do lots of things I wanted to do, and I feel like the only thing

missing is someone to share it with," he says.

Tavita Karika

Age

30

Occupation:

Personal trainer / youth worker

Tavita Karika. Photo / Supplied

Having been single for two years, Tavita has moved back from the Sunshine Coast

for the opportunity to be on The Bachelorette.

This is Tavita's second stint on reality TV - viewers might recognise him from Heartbreak Island.

Let's hope he has more luck this time around on his quest for love.

The four new lads join electrical service technician Brendon Vanstone, 38; graphic designer Clayton Turner, 31; sales consultant Dominic Palfrey, 21; bartender Jesse Williamson, 24; sheet metal engineer Quinn Ryan, 25; voice actor Daryl Habraken, 37; chocolate maker Marc Johnson, 33; jumpmaster Marcus Mannex-Kingi, 23; personal trainer Tyler McKendry, 22; ZM wild card Flynn Palmer, 20; Hamilton food technology teacher Aaron McNabb, 27; Auckland personal trainer Glenn Richards, 28; Wanaka painting company owner Elliott Gilchrist, 32; Auckland designer Jonathan Wedge, 26; Auckland business development manager Kurt Johnston, 30; Perth production development manager Liam Cochrane, 28; Auckland account manager Steve Masters, 35; and Waipu builder Terence O'Brien, 25.

Is "the one" among this crop? You'll have to wait and see how this love story unfolds.