Today we can reveal the last four men who will vie for NZ's first Bachelorette, Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, on her nerve-racking journey to find love.
READ MORE:
• A chocolate maker, a bungee jumper and more: Introducing four more Bachelorette contestants
• Revealed: New Zealand's first Bachelorette
• Introducing the Kiwi men vying for the Bachelorette's heart
• Watch: First glimpse at the NZ Bachelorette
Conor Orsbourn
Age
24
Occupation:
Senior career consultant
Conor says he's only looking for three things in a partner – someone fully vaccinated, with
personality and intelligence.
A serial monogamist - he's only been single for a year and a half since he was 13.
"When I was in Year 9, I entered into a five-year relationship, which ended at the end of my first year of university," he says.
"Then a couple of months later, I went into a three-year relationship, that ended after
about a year and a half at the start of 2019. Now I'm single, and here I am!"
George Hellriegel
Age
24
Occupation:
Jewellery salesperson
Jewellery salesman George says his life motto is "do it before you lose it", and after his co–worker signed him up for the show, he decided to finish the application and take the plunge in the hopes of finding true love.
Logan Carr
Age
32
Occupation:
Travel agent
French-born Logan is ready to settle down after travelling the world - and hopes The Bachelorette is the one.
"I'm in a really good place in my life; I've got it all together, I've been lucky enough
to travel the world, do lots of things I wanted to do, and I feel like the only thing
missing is someone to share it with," he says.
Tavita Karika
Age
30
Occupation:
Personal trainer / youth worker
Having been single for two years, Tavita has moved back from the Sunshine Coast
for the opportunity to be on The Bachelorette.
This is Tavita's second stint on reality TV - viewers might recognise him from Heartbreak Island.
Let's hope he has more luck this time around on his quest for love.
The four new lads join electrical service technician Brendon Vanstone, 38; graphic designer Clayton Turner, 31; sales consultant Dominic Palfrey, 21; bartender Jesse Williamson, 24; sheet metal engineer Quinn Ryan, 25; voice actor Daryl Habraken, 37; chocolate maker Marc Johnson, 33; jumpmaster Marcus Mannex-Kingi, 23; personal trainer Tyler McKendry, 22; ZM wild card Flynn Palmer, 20; Hamilton food technology teacher Aaron McNabb, 27; Auckland personal trainer Glenn Richards, 28; Wanaka painting company owner Elliott Gilchrist, 32; Auckland designer Jonathan Wedge, 26; Auckland business development manager Kurt Johnston, 30; Perth production development manager Liam Cochrane, 28; Auckland account manager Steve Masters, 35; and Waipu builder Terence O'Brien, 25.
Is "the one" among this crop? You'll have to wait and see how this love story unfolds.