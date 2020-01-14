Today we can reveal five more of the men who will vie for NZ's first Bachelorette, Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster on her nerve-racking journey to find love.

Brendon Vanstone

Electrical service technician

38

Brendon Vanstone. Photo / Supplied

Brendon has been single for 7 months and says hopes being on the reality TV show "leads on to other avenues."

"I'm not too worried about The Bachelorette side

of things," he says.

"If that works out, great, that's awesome. But just the road going there, if

that led on to some other avenue, just something to change my life a little bit, the

mundaneness."

Clayton Turner

Graphic designer

31

Clayton Turner. Photo / Supplied

Australian-born Clayton has been single for two years and moved to small-town Napier in the hopes of finding lasting love.

His perfect first date would include food and dancing.

Dominic Palfrey

Sales consultant

21

Dominic Palfrey. Photo / Supplied.

Originally from the UK, Dom moved over to New Zealand with his family and says he's looking for something serious.

Jesse Williamson

Bartender

24

Jesse Williamson. Photo / Supplied

This isn't Jesse's first attempt at finding love on a reality TV show - he once appeared on an episode of First Dates New Zealand.

"My friends and family will definitely be surprised when they see me on the show," he says.

They will probably think it's outrageous, as they usually do. But nothing out of the ordinary for me."

Quinn Ryan

Sheet metal engineer

25

Quinn Ryan. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay boy Quinn has been single for six months but says he hasn't dated much since then, as he's been hanging out "with the boys."

He applied to be on the TV show because his friends were tagging him on Facebook.

The five new lads join voice actor Daryl Habraken. 37, chocolate maker Marc Johnson, 33, jump master Marcus Mannex-Kingi, 23, personal trainer Tyler McKendry, 22, ZM wild card Flynn Palmer, 20, Hamilton food technology teacher Aaron McNabb, 27; Auckland personal trainer Glenn Richards, 28; Wanaka painting company owner Elliott Gilchrist, 32; Auckland designer Jonathan Wedge, 26; Auckland business development manager Kurt Johnston, 30; Perth production development manager Liam Cochrane, 28; Auckland account manager Steve Masters, 35 and Waipu builder Terence O'Brien, 25.

Check out the Herald throughout this week as we name the remaining bachelors before all the action starts on January 27.

Is "the one" among this crop? You'll have to wait and see how this love story unfolds...