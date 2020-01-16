Sex Education (Netflix)

The wait is over – Sex Education is back for a second season. In the first season, Otis, (Asa Butterfield) socially awkward son of sex therapist Jean (Gillian Anderson) discovered his own talent for dishing out sex advice to his classmates. Now, a new term is beginning at Moordale Secondary and the school is dealing with a chlamydia outbreak. The new season of the witty British comedy will see relationships and the school's peers tested. All eight episodes of season two streaming from today.

Love Island UK (Neon)

New contestants are vying for love and the hearts of the public in the new series of Love Island UK. This time, the lovers turn up the heat in South Africa in a new Cape Town villa. Laura Whitmore makes her debut as host on the sixth season of the hit reality show, where Big Brother meets The Bachelor. Streaming on Neon now.

Spinning Out (Netflix)

For those who enjoyed the movie I, Tonya, Netflix has a new series for you. Spinning Out follows competitive figure skater Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), whose crippling injury sees her grapple with her physical and mental injuries. When a new opportunity for pair-skating with bad-boy Justin (Evan Roderick) comes along, Kat must battle against the odds with her own demons to realise her dreams. All episodes streaming on Netflix now.

The Outsider (Neon)

Starring Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) and Cynthia Erivo (Widows) the new HBO mini-series is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. An investigation is launched when an 11-year-old boy is found brutally murdered, and all evidence points to the local teacher and beloved town citizen Terry Maitland (Bateman). The case is fraught with strange coincidences and detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) and private investigator Holly Gibney (Erivo) attempt to unravel the web. The first two episodes are streaming now, new episodes weekly.