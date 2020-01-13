Today we can reveal four more of the men who will vie for NZ's first Bachelorette, Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster on her nerve-racking journey to find love.

Daryl Habraken, Voice actor. Photo / Supplied

Daryl who signed up for the show on a dare says he's after a girl that "oozes confidence" - but says his own love life has been less than successful.

"My dating history is a disaster! Lots of failed attempts at love, with nothing really

that long – yeah, it's not great. I mean, lots of fun in there but nothing that really

stuck!"

Marc Johnson

Age:

33

Occupation:

Chocolate maker

Marc Johnson, Chocolate maker. Photo / Supplied

Originally from the UK, Marc moved over to New Zealand in 2007 with his family.

Now based in Wellington with his daughter, Marc is ready to find love.

Fun fact: In 2016 he won a ZM competition to become a male stripper, and stuck with the "fun" gig for a year.

Marcus Mannex-Kingi

Age:

23

Occupation:

Jump master

Marcus Mannex-Kingi, Jumpmaster. Photo / Supplied

Marcus literally lives life on the edge, working as a jumpmaster at AJ Hackett bungy in Queenstown. He's hoping to find a woman who can keep up with his adventurous lifestyle.

"Doing this is totally out of my comfort zone, and straight out of left field," he says.

Tyler McKendry

Age:

22

Occupation:

Personal trainer

Tyler McKendry, Personal trainer. Photo / Supplied

Despite only being 22, Tyler already runs his own personal training business and is looking for a serious, longterm relationship.

"I'm hoping to find that person I could end up spending the rest of my life with," he says.

The four new lads join ZM wild card Flynn Palmer, 20, Hamilton food technology teacher Aaron McNabb, 27; Auckland personal trainer Glenn Richards, 28; Wanaka painting company owner Elliott Gilchrist, 32; Auckland designer Jonathan Wedge, 26; Auckland business development manager Kurt Johnston, 30; Perth production development manager Liam Cochrane, 28; Auckland account manager Steve Masters, 35 and Waipu builder Terence O'Brien, 25.

Check out the Herald throughout this week as we name the remaining bachelors before all the action starts on January 27.

Is "the one" among this crop? You'll have to wait and see how this love story unfolds...