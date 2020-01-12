Grey's Anatomy's Doctor Alex Karev, a show stable, is the latest to leave the long-running medical drama.

Although audiences were sad at the abrupt departure of Justin Chambers from the show, it is not a shock to see one of the original cast members be flatlined.

The 49-year-old actor who has been on Grey's Anatomy for 15 years said he was leaving the show to focus on other gigs, although Page Six reports that the actor has also been seeking treatment for stress and depression.

In 2005, Chambers, aka Dr Alex Karev, was introduced as an intern on Shonda Rhimes' show. Now, as he is a main character, Ellen Pompeo who plays Meredith Grey will remain as the only original intern in the series.

Advertisement

Justin Chambers who played Alex Karev in the series. Photo / Getty Images

After all the years of losing audience's most favourite cast members, Grey's Anatomy is still the third most-watched show in the US and continues to keep viewers engaged through outrageous drama.

Katherine Heigl, who played Lizzie Stevens, was the first most dramatic cut from the show in 2010. The infamous comment Heigl made about the quality of Shonda Rhimes' show sparked an argument between the pair where an agreement was made for Heigl to be released from her contract.

Heigl got a reputation for being difficult to work with after her departure from the show and hasn't recovered since.

Katherine Heigl on Grey's Anatomy. Photo / Getty Images

The biggest shock to Grey's Anatomy fans was the dramatic car crash death of Derek Sheperd played by Patrick Dempsey who used to be the face of the series.

Although Dempsey publicly shared that he and Rhimes were "cordial" after his request to leave the show, Pompeo revealed on Red Table Talk that the majority of the cast have not spoken to him since he left.

"I think after a certain period of time, no matter how much money you make, you want control out of your own schedule," Dempsey told People in 2015.

Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd. Photo / Getty Images

Dr Callie Torres, played by Sara Ramirez, was on the show for 11 seasons and reportedly surprised Rhimes by wanting to "really needing to take a break". Rather than dying, Ramirez was written off by her moving to New York.

Sara Ramirez played Callie Torres. Photo / Getty Images

In 2006, rumours circled that Isaiah Washington used a homophobic slur in reference to his co-star T.R. Knight while in an argument with Dempsey. Following the incident, Knight came out publicly that he was gay and Washington issued an apology.

Advertisement

A year later, ABC revealed that they would not renew Washington's contract, although he returned for an episode in 2014 that marked the departure of Sandra Oh who reportedly left to pursue other opportunities.

Dr. Cristina Yang and Dr. Preston Burke on Grey's Anatomy. Photo / Getty Images

T.R Knight was cast as Dr George O'Malley and had a whirlwind romance with Heigl.

He was phased out of the show two years after his incident with Washington and his departure was slow with less air time. It was reported that Knight and Rhimes had a "breakdown in communication".

"My five-year experience proved to me that I could not trust any answer that was given [about his character]," he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

"And with respect, I'm going to leave it at that."

The original Grey's Anatomy cast. Photo / Getty Images

Brooke Smith who played Dr Erica Hahn came onto the show as a workaholic who sparked a love affair with Dr Callie Torres. According to E! Smith's character was shunned from the show to tone down the LGBTQ storylines.

A crowd favourite, Dr Arizona Robbins, who was by Jessica Capshaw on the show for 10 years got written out by Rhimes at the end of season 14. At the same time, Dr April Kepner, played by Sarah Drew, was also removed from the show sparking controversy as it coincided with Pompeo signing a new US$20million per year deal.