Australian comedian Celeste Barber is hosting an Australian bush fire fundraiser that will feature performances from Queen + Adam Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, KD Lang and Alice Cooper.

The comedian has raised more than A$50 million through a social media fundraiser and will act as a master of ceremonies for the Fire Fight concert with help from event organiser Paul Dainty.

The event will take place on February 16 at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

The first line-up features many Australian acts, including Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, Lee Kernaghan, Pete Murray, Peking Duk, Tina Arena and William Barton.

Advertisement

Olivia Newton-John is one of the artists performing at the Fire Fight event. Photo / Getty Images

In addition to the first line-up, more acts will be announced in the next week or so event, organiser Paul Dainty revealed, to deliver "a brilliant and history-making night."

Comedian Celeste Barber. Photo / Getty Images

The money raised for the concert will be split between Red Cross and the rural and regional fire services in affected states, Barber revealed on in an Instagram post.

So far, nearly A$200 million has been raised including generous donations from Elton John and Chris Hemsworth who each gave A$1m.

Ellen DeGeneres has also created a GoFundMe campaign for the fires which has so far accumulated more than US$1.5m.