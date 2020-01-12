Following news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "stepping back" from their senior roles in the Royal Family, fans have flooded Twitter with hilarious memes about the "real" reason for Megxit.

The most popular claim? That the Duchess got out in a bid to return to Hollywood and star as herself in upcoming seasons of Netflix's hit series, The Crown.

The series chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 40s to modern times, and as fans have pointed out, with Meghan's acting history she could easily pick up a part.

After the news of Megxit, Twitter was flooded with comments like, "All this just so Meghan can play herself in series 7 of The Crown."

One fan wrote: "The script for The Crown basically writes itself at this point lmao."

Is this just so Meghan can play herself in The Crown? #Megxit pic.twitter.com/eTqqN3Lqd2 — Gerard McCarthy (@Gerard_McCarthy) January 8, 2020

meghan markle and her husband walking to netflix headquarters to write the script for The Crown season 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 pic.twitter.com/tQlP3jxTP6 — josh (@thorsdany) January 9, 2020

meghan markle in 2027 when she wins an emmy for playing herself in the crown season 8 episode about today pic.twitter.com/RaBcseBMBa — yasmin (@theIemonsong) January 9, 2020

Now that Harry and Meghan say they want to earn their own way in the world, Meghan will be free to audition for the part of Meghan in The Crown. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 9, 2020

Unfortunately for hopeful fans, an executive producer on The Crown has said it's unlikely the show will ever cover the step down, as the show will likely conclude before it reaches that point.

Suzanne Mackie told said in a statement: "To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day."

The Crown, currently in its third series, is following the Queen's rule across the 1960s and 1970s and stars Olivia Colman, who took over the lead role from Claire Foy.

The upcoming season of The Crown, which is expected to air later this year will follow Prince Charles and Camilla's love affair.