Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share host duties for the Golden Globes ceremony in 2021.

Poehler shared the announcement at a TV critics' meeting yesterday, just a week after the 2020 ceremony aired with Ricky Gervais as host.

"There are no two funnier people anywhere," said Poehler, who introduced herself with the name of an NBC publicist who was to have opened the network's presentation about its programming.

A tongue-in-cheek Poehler said the network was glad the pair found time to take on the Globes. They have hosted three times before.

At this year's ceremony, Gervais' snarky jokes in his fifth turn as host received mixed reviews and reactions from the celebrity audience. Gervais repeatedly said during the ceremony that it was his last time as host. A total of 18.3 million viewers tuned in, a small drop over the 18.6 million who watched the 2019 ceremony co-hosed by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

"There's no denying Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

- AP