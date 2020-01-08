Duane 'Dog' Chapman's daughter has lashed out at his new girlfriend.

The 66-year-old bounty hunter has revealed that he's dating Moon Angell - just seven months after his wife Beth Chapman died from cancer - but his 32-year-old daughter Lyssa Chapman is furious with him because his new lover reportedly romanced her brother before she struck up a relationship with her father.

Taking to her social networking sites, Lyssa wrote: "If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do?

L-R: Timothy Chapman jr., Leland Chapman, Duane lee Chapman, Tim Cahpman, Boris Krutonog, Dog, Beth, Moon Angell, Maureen Krutonog, Carrie Chirstman, Lyssa Chapman, Cecily Chapma. Photo / Getty Images

"If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.

"My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this. (sic)"

Dog was left heartbroken in June last year when Beth - whom he dated on and off for years before he married in 2006 - tragically died from throat cancer.

Despite moving on with Moon, Dog has been seeing a shrink on a regular basis since Beth died to help him deal with the loss.

Taking to his Instagram account recently, Dog said: "Going to my shrink for 6 months now ever since Beth left me I am not sure if it works let you know in another 6."

Although he's trying hard to get over her death, the 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star was determined to keep this Christmas - his first without his wife - the way Beth would have wanted it because she was "old style, old-fashioned."

He said before Christmas: "Beth was old style, old-fashioned. So, you know, that means the tree and the presents.

"All the stockings hung up... so I'm trying to keep that exact tradition. I've got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. We always left - when the kids were young - cookies for Santa, and I think I'll do that this year also.

"Every little ball that's on the tree, every ornament, you know, there's 20 years plus of ornaments on that tree, so as I hung [them], I remembered where and when we bought each one."

Beth Chapman died last year of cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star previously confessed he is determined to carry on with his career - despite his wife's death.

He said: "I will never, ever be the same emotionally, because there's a huge piece of my heart that isn't there anymore. But I have to remain Dad and the dog."

In September, Duane learned that he was suffering from a "life-threatening" pulmonary embolism and had to seek treatment.

He explained: "I hesitated for a minute thinking, I don't want to have to go through this again. I don't want to die right now. I'm not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn't care for a while if something would happen. I do care now."