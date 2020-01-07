Kylie Jenner is reportedly donating $1.5 million to a number of organisations in Australia to help those affected by the deadly bushfires.

The world's youngest billionaire, 22, has copped severe backlash this week after two "insensitive" posts in the wake of the fires, which have killed 24 people and half a billion animals.

People reports Jenner will donate US$1 million ($1.5 million). It is not yet known where exactly she is donating the money.

READ MORE:

• Kiwis donate generously to Australian bush fire relief fundraising efforts

• ANZ waives money transfer fees for Australian bush fire donations

• Chris Hemsworth announces million-dollar bush fire donation

• Nicole Kidman's personal tragedy in Aussie bushfire crisis

Advertisement

It comes after Jenner landed in hot water for posting a photo of a koala with a firefighter, writing: "Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia." She added, "This breaks my heart."

Not long after, she posted a picture wearing $1450 Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers.

meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed.... imagine being this disconnected from reality pic.twitter.com/EKOKtbPNMA — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) January 6, 2020

"That post was completely unintentional," the insider told the publication.

"Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused."

Earlier today Jenner was forced to delete an Instagram caption after a fan replied to it referencing the bushfires.

The reality star posted a picture of herself to her 156 million followers wearing a fishnet catsuit and a yellow wig while sitting in front of a roaring fire, pairing it with the caption "find ur fire" alongside a fire emoji.

This was followed by a wave of negative comments of people accusing the make-up mogul of being insensitive, with Jenner then changing the caption to "night out".

One quick commenter wrote, "If anyone needs fire … you can have ours – Australia."

Advertisement

The youngest member of the family, who have their own reality show that streams on Foxtel Now, wasn't the only one who was criticised for her social media response to the catastrophic events happening in Australia.

Kim Kardashian West, 39, was forced to clap back at fans after preaching the devastating effects of climate change, while reguarly spruiking her lavish lifestyle of travelling via private jet.

Kardashian West said she didn't need to "publicize (sic) everything" in relation to her not announcing whether or not she had made a donation.

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

Jenner is the most known to flaunt her wealth – which she has managed to accumulate in just five years thanks to starting her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015 – on social media.

Her Instagram feed is littered with regular posts from private jets, driving her luxury cars, high fashion and expensive handbags.

Up to 24 people are dead and an estimated half a billion animals have perished in the fires, which have been burning through the east coast of Australia since October.