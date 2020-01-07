Taika Waititi shared a heartfelt reaction to his film Jojo Rabbit during a Golden Globes interview.

The New Zealander director and filmmaker achieved critical acclaim for his movie about a young boy in Nazi Germany who has Hitler as an imaginary friend.

Jojo Rabbit was nominated for best picture at the Golden Globes and the lead actor, 12-year-old Roman Griffin Davis was up for best actor.

Taika Waititi as Hitler and Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo in Jojo Rabbit. Photo / Supplied

He told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet: "Someone whose parents were in one of the camps in Auschwitz said to me after a screening, 'I know this can be a confrontational film for a lot of people but my parents would have loved it. The humour is right up their alley, there's a lot to be said with this film and it's a very important film."

Waititi went on to say hearing people's reactions like that means a lot to him.

"Coming from people like that, she wasn't a celebrity, she wasn't a critic, she was a real person.

Taika Waititi says the comment reminded him how important Jojo Rabbit is. Photo / AP

Whenever I hear things like that, or someone says 'I took my 14-year-old kid to see it and it's their favourite film and they were crying afterwards' that makes it all worthwhile for me and it reminds me that it is an important film."

The film missed out on the Golden Globe awards, but it has been announced Jojo Rabbit received two BAFTA nominations. Waititi is up for the award for best adapted screenplay and Scarlett Johansson is nominated for best supporting actress.