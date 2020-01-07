Kylie Minogue has donated $500,000 to the relief effort for the Australian bushfires.

The I Should Be So Lucky singer and her family are supporting those working on the frontline to help the country fight back against the devastating fires.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: "Last year I had the incredible opportunity of visiting some of the many beautiful places in my homeland for the first time. Returning home to such devastation throughout much of the country is heartbreaking. As a family, we've donated $500,000 towards the immediate firefighting efforts and the ongoing support which will be required. Big or small, from near or far, any support will help those affected by the devastating bushfires. With love, The Minogue Family. @redcrossau @nswrfs @cfavic @sa_countryfireservice @wireswildliferescue #Australia (sic)"

It comes after Chris Hemsworth and his famous family donated $1 million dollars towards the on-going fight against the "devastating" Australia bushfires.

The Australian actor shared on Instagram: "Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated. In my bio I've added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.

"Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya. (sic) ... Hey there guys, as you're well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn, there's warmer weather on its way, we're really still in the thick of it here, as is plenty of challenging times ahead still to come."