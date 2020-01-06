You read that right – if you're over 18 and a fan of the original Wiggles, they're putting on a show to raise money for the bushfires.

Sure, there's no Emma but it's a worthy reunion that many will be looking forward to seeing.

The group is getting together for a concert on January 18, at Castle Hill RSL in Australia.

Tickets are AU$35 and all proceeds go towards the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

Shane Warne donates beloved cap

Aussie cricket legend Shane Warne is donating his beloved bagged green cap to the bushfires.

"The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief," he wrote on social media.

"The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all.

"Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too.

"Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis."

He said the cap was worn throughout his test career, when he wasn't wearing his white floppy hat.

"I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people that are in desperate need," he said.