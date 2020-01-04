Adele and Harry Styles have been spotted enjoying a Caribbean getaway together.

The two pop mega-stars have left fans around the world excited at the prospect of the pair collaborating, after they were seen relaxing with friends at the beach on the Caribbean island of Anguilla on Friday.

Photos show Adele looking stunning as she showed off her incredible three-stone weight loss while wearing a beaming smile and enjoying a refreshing cocktail.

Adele looked stunning in a polka dot summer dress coupled with a red bandanna around her neck. Photo / Twitter.

Adele appeared in great spirits as she jumped into the water cocktail in hand. Photo / Twitter.

The 31-year-old, who is working on new music, wore a floral summer dress which she complimented with a red bandanna around her neck. The mum-of-one was clearly embracing the festive spirit, with pictures showing her enjoying her drink on the sand – and in the water.

Advertisement

Styles also cut a relaxed figure, with his dishevelled hair contained by his sunglasses resting high on his head, while he was also sporting a retro-looking Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

The Daily Mail report that British comedian and television host James Corden is also believed to have been on holiday with the two famous musicians.

Harry Styles sported a messy mop held together by his sunglasses and wore a Mickey Mouse t shirt. Photo / Twitter.

Adele, 31, showed off her incredible three stone weight loss. Photo / Twitter.

The photos have prompted fans to hope the duo might be working on music together, but Adele and Styles are known to be good friends.

READ MORE:

• How Adele lost nearly 20kgs after splitting from husband

• Adele flaunts jaw-dropping transformation in Christmas party pics

• Adele breaks post-divorce silence with heartfelt statement

• Adele shows off incredible weight loss at Drake's birthday party



The fact that neither of them have had collabs before 🤯 — R (@x_renni) January 4, 2020

Can you imagine how a mix between Someone like you or Hello between Falling or Fine Line would sound like? The world is gonna explode and humanity is gonna die due to crying till their bodies dehydrate. — WALLS & FINE LINE 💙💚💙💚🌈🌈 (@moraya90028) January 4, 2020

"I think she leads by example, she's the biggest, she's amazing, she's the best so she should be the [best]," Styles said of Adele in a 2017 interview with BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw.

"The thing with her is she's a different thing, she just good at it, I like how she does everything."

Adele's legions of fans are eagerly anticipating her fourth studio album, her first since 2015's 25.

The new record was expected to be finished in time for Christmas but fans are still awaiting news of a confirmed release date.

Advertisement

Styles meanwhile, is enjoying the holiday season, after releasing his second solo album, Fine Line, prior to Christmas.