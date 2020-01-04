Sir Rod Stewart has been charged by police after allegedly punching a security guard at a Palm Beach hotel on New Year's Eve.

The Daily Mail report the British rock star has been charged with simple battery – a misdemeanour – after the incident was sparked when Stewart and his group of revellers were denied access to a private event at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.

The alleged assault took place at about 11.09pm, with both Stewart, 74, and his 39-year-old son, Sean Stewart, both named in the incident, report the Daily Mail.

Sean Stewart with father Rod. Photo / Instagram.

A police report obtained by the Daily Mail details how hotel security guard Jessie Dixon told authorities he had witnessed "a group pf people" near the event's check-in table, trying to gain access, despite the fact they "were unauthorised to do so."

The group refused to leave when Dixon asked them to, the report said, and Sean Stewart allegedly shoved him backwards after the pair had come "nose to nose".

That's when Rod Stewart is said to have become involved, with the I Am Sailing hit-maker allegedly throwing a punch that connected with Dixon in his "left ribcage area", according to the police report.

The Daily Mail report that the police said they went to speak with Rod, who said that he had been trying to get his children into the event.

Sean Stewart (second from right) is pictured here with Rod (second from left), stepmother Penny Lancaster (left) and mother, Alana Stewart (right) in August 2019. Photo / Instagram.

After the group was denied access, Stewart told police that "Dixon became argumentative with his family, which in turn caused them to become agitated,' the police report said.



According to the Daily Mail, Rod "apologised for his behaviour in the incident", the police report said.

Two hotel employees reportedly signed sworn witness statement confirming that Sean had pushed Dixon before his father punched him.

The police report details how hotel security video footage confirms the Stewart's were "the primary aggressors."

Rod was issued with a notice to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5.