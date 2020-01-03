Adam Sandler's Twitter has been hacked.

The 53-year-old actor's account on the micro-blogging platform was compromised on Thursday and a number of racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic tweets were sent from his Twitter.

Adam's representative confirmed the hack and revealed that the star's account was locked as soon as they became aware of the hack.

Photo / AP.

Sandler has 2.4 million followers and, along with racist, sexist, and anti-Semitic tweets, the hackers also mentioned both Mariah Carey and US President Donald Trump in their messages.

One post said: "i just had phone sex with @MariahCarey," while another added: "@realDonaldTrump you're a racist cracker. RT if you agree. #2020 #f**ktrump (sic)."

The account also retweeted an offensive tweet about former US President Barack Obama.

The hack came just days after Mariah Carey's account was also compromised and messages on both Sandler's and Carey's account referenced the Chuckling Squad, a group that hacked the Twitter account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in August.

The group previously also claimed responsibility for hacking other celebrity accounts, including Chloe Grace Moretz's Twitter.

After Dorsey's account was hacked, Twitter turned off the ability to tweet via SMS to protect users' accounts.

The social media site made the decision to temporarily halt the feature allowing users to post via text message due to "vulnerabilities that need to be addressed".

Photo / AP.

The Twitter Support profile wrote: "We're temporarily turning off the ability to Tweet via SMS, or text message, to protect people's accounts.

"We're taking this step because of vulnerabilities that need to be addressed by mobile carriers and our reliance on having a linked phone number for two-factor authentication (we're working on improving this).

"We'll reactivate this in markets that depend on SMS for reliable communication soon while we work on our longer-term strategy for this feature."