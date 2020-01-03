The line-up of artists playing Coachella in 2020 has been revealed with political rap-rockers Rage Against the Machine joining R&B star Frank Ocean and rapper Travis Scott as headliners.

Emo rockers My Chemical Romance have also reformed to play the three-day California festivals to be held across two weekends in April, along with pop star Lana Del Ray, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke.

Coachella will again be held at Indio, California on April 10-12 and April 17-19 next year, with the same line-up performing at both events.

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine. Photo / Getty Images.

Travis Scott will headline on Saturday's at Coachella. Photo / Getty Images.

Frank Ocean claims the main stage on the Sunday night, in what will be his first live shows since 2017. Ocean has recently been teasing new tracks to his fans for the first time since his 2016 album Blonde, with speculation rife he is set to drop a new album.

Other artists to appear at Coachella include rappers 21 Savage, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Run the Jewels; left-field pop singers Rex Orange County and Daniel Caesar, dance music artists Flume and Disclosure; R&B singers Summer Walker, FKA twigs and Ari Lennox, and film and TV composer Danny Elfman. Other UK artists appearing include Marina, Lewis Capaldi, Idles, Sleaford Mods, Slowthai and Fatboy Slim.