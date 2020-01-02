Masie Williams has received support from her Game of Thrones co-stars after she shared an emotional Instagram post about "saying no".

The actress, who played the fierce and hugely popular character Arya on the smash hit fantasy HBO series, reflected on a huge 2019, which saw the end to the show after eight seasons.

Williams posted a photo of her with boyfriend Reuben Selby, behind a table covered with pot plants.

The 22-year-old is shown wearing a beanie and with her arms stretched out, wearing a black Nike jumper, while Selby looks on from a seat, while wearing a grey hoodie. Williams has her eyes closed in the photo while wearing a faint smile.

Williams shared her feelings with her 11.7 million Instagram followers, writing: "This year was the best. I fell in love with a boy and I fell in love with myself.

"I started saying 'no'.

"I stopped worrying about the past, I stopped wishing for the future, and I started loving life for what it is today – because today is a gift, that is why they call it 'the present'.

Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby. Photo / Getty Images.

"I made time to do more of the things that bring me joy. 2020 will probably be filled with more days spent tending our pot plant children which sounds perfect to me.

"For anyone who needs to hear this: it starts with you and the changes you're willing to make. it's out there for you to take. so don't just seize the day, seize your life. happy new year."

Former co-star Lena Headey – who played the villainous Cersei Lannister – showed her support by replying with love heart emojis, while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister) liked the post.

Next on the agenda for Williams is her upcoming comedy show Two Weeks to Live, in which she plays a misfit, Kim Noakes, on the run from a murderous gangster and the police. The character, who was raised by her mother and cut off from the outside world, is schooled in bizarre survival techniques and sets out into the real world to honour her father's memory.

Williams is also starring in the upcoming X-Men film, New Mutants, following in the path of her on-screen Game of Thrones sister Sophie Turner, who appeared in last year's X-Men movie Dark Phoneix.