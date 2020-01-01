The gates for Bay Dreams have finally opened and partygoers are flooding in but people are still waiting due to the long queues.

Earlier, queues were forming at different gates at Baypark. The gates were scheduled to open at 11am.

New Zealand band Mako Rd have opened the festival and thanked all those who are out to support even though "we're all still dusty from RnV".

Those who got to the gates early were first in but queues are astronomical still.

Ticket-holder Gemini Rose said the lack of communication was frustrating after waiting in the line for more than an hour with her friends.

Temperatures were set to peak at 29C but the wind and a hazy, overcast sky were keeping things cool.

This year's festival sold out in record time, with the first release of tickets selling in less than a week.

Organiser of the event Pato Alvarez told the Bay of Plenty Times the event sold out "faster than ever before", with all 25,000 tickets being snapped up quickly.

He said in the past, it had taken at least three or four weeks.

The event is expected to attract about 30,000 with a final release of tickets being sold towards the end of 2019.

Headliners this year include international big-hitters Halsey, Tyler The Creator, Ella Mai, Tones And I, Ocean Alley and Skepta.

Bay Dreams 2020 - All you need to know

- Strictly an R18 festival. You must bring valid ID such as a NZ license, Passport (any) or 18+ card

- Times for the main event on January 2: 11am to 10.30pm

- You can camp at both festivals. Camping is R18

- Today acts: Halsey; Tyler; The Creator; Skepta; Yelawolf; Ella Mai; Ocean Alley; Netsky; Blackbear; YBN Cordae; Sub Focus; Tones and I; Gunna; Mitch James; Shoreline Mafia; IAMDDB; Winston Surfshirt; Sons of Zion; Benny L; Dimension; Dirtyphonics; Flux Pavilion; Friction; Golden Features; Holy Goof; Kings of the Rollers; SASASAS; Amine Edge & Dance; Funtcase; Riot Ten; Mako Road; UZ; Skepsis & Bru-C; State of Mind; Sullivan King; K-Lab; Flowidus; Trei & Jabz; Cause N Affect; LMC; Kid Rey; RAKA

Bay Dreams weather forecast

January 2:

High: 29 degrees

Low: 18 degrees

A fine and warm day. Southwesterlies developing.

Source: MetService

Bay Dreams 2020 road closures

Authorities warn traffic jams are likely.

- Roads near Trustpower Baypark will be closed to all vehicles except festival buses

- Truman Lane between the State Highway 29A intersection and Tip Lane will be closed all day

- Extensive traffic management will be in place between Arataki and Trustpower Baypark

- Drop and ride locations are at Windermere, Blake Park, Gordon Spratt Reserve and the city centre

- Some lane closures will be in place on State Highway 2 between Bayfair and Sandhurst Dr before 9pm

- SH2 Maunganui Rd will be closed to eastbound traffic between Girven Rd and Sandhurst Dr, and to westbound traffic between Sandhurst Dr and Te Maunga roundabout, from 9pm to midnight

- For more information, visit the NZTA website