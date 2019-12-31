Streaming giant Netflix has revealed the shows and movies that were most popular with New Zealand audiences this year.

The two lists reveal the most popular titles and series released on the streaming website in 2019.

The most popular title released this year was the comedy film Murder Mystery starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.

Following close behind in second place was Michael Bay's action-thriller 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds, and new series The Witcher was the third most-watched release.

Two romantic comedy gems Isn't It Romantic and Falling Inn Love levelled out the top five.

Falling Inn Love was set and filmed in New Zealand.

Other new films that hooked Kiwis in included the action film Triple Frontier starring Ben Affleck and Martin Scorsese's mobster epic The Irishman.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron as the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy also made the list. The Highwaymen and David Attenborough's Our Planet were the two next most popular releases.

Netflix also released a list of the most popular series with New Zealand audiences this year. New release The Witcher, based on the popular video game and fantasy series with the same name took out the top spot. It was only released on December 20.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill. Photo / Netflix

The show even proved more popular than the third season of Stranger Things, which came in second place.

The Umbrella Academy, Unbelievable and Sex Education made the top five.

Unbelievable is a mini-series based on a true crime event and stars Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Toni Collette (Little Miss Sunshine), and Merritt Wever (Marriage Story). The show nabbed three Golden Globe nominations.

The next five most-watched titles listed were Lunatics, Dead To Me, the fourth season of Rick and Morty, When They See Us and Titans.