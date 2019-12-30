Robbie Williams has opened up his "various demons" he was dealing with when he met his wife Ayda Field.

He explained in an interview with the Mail On Sunday he was having a wild night when he met his now-wife for a blind date in 2006 - the bad boy had slept with his drug dealer in the hours prior.

"My drug dealer had just left, I'd slept with her and she'd left me a bag of drugs," explained Williams.

His wife says she was oblivious to what was going on.

"The energy was weird. Rob was like a Dickensian pop star holed up in his mansion: the house was dark, it didn't feel like home. It was quite sad."

Williams credits Ayda for rescuing him from his bad boy ways four years after signing a massive record deal. The British musician signed a $150 million music deal, and he went on to explain the huge sum of cash sent him into a downward spiral of bad behaviour.

"I'd secretly retired, I was already dealing with various demons and my record deal completely derailed me.

"When I became financially secure, it blew my mind and made me lose my ambition. I didn't know what I wanted to do."

The star also opened up about his battle with mental health, telling The Sun he is now a happy and confident person.

"I was always overwhelmed when I came off stage. Depression, social anxiety and phobias are incredibly debilitating and having to pretend that none of those existed. For two hours I had to pretend I was Superman.

"I am celebrating who I am right now and I'm not pretending that I'm someone else," he says.

