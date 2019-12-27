Olivia Newton-John has been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours by being made a dame.

The former Grease star was among the list of stars and showbusiness figures to be honoured by the Queen - including filmmaker Sam Mendes and Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

The actress is being awarded for her services to charity and entertainment, and says she is "grateful beyond words."

Olivia Newton-John has sold more than 100 million albums and starred in one of the world's most successful musicals. Photo / Supplied

"I am extremely excited, honoured and grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteemed group of women who have received this distinguished award before me," she said.

Advertisement

The 71-year-old singer and actress - who is married to John Easterling - has been battling breast cancer for over two decades.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, resulting a partial mastectomy and chemotherapy.

The illness returned in 2013, when she underwent a second round of treatment, and again in 2017.

When asked about her prognosis earlier this year during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning with Gayle King, she said she was trying to stay positive.

"Prognosis? I don't discuss prognosis. Because, in my opinion, if they give you a percentage or, you know, 'This many women get this and they live this long,' you can create that and make it happen. It's almost like, I think I know what the statistics are. But I put them away. I'm gonna live longer than that. I've made that decision."

She also explained she can't help thinking about death but she tries not to.

She said: "I try not to but you have to think about it. I mean, it's part of life. And, of course, if you have a cancer diagnosis, your death is kind of there. Whereas most people, we don't have a clue when we're gonna die. And I could die tomorrow – a tree could fall on me. So, it's just that we have that knowledge that we could die.

"But I try not to think about it too much, but I try to mediate and be peaceful about it, and know that everyone I love is there, so there's something to look forward to."

Advertisement

The actress also revealed that her cancer diagnosis has brought her and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi - from her first marriage to Matt Lattanzi - closer together and it has helped Chloe come to terms with her past eating disorder and addictions.

"She says to me, she says, 'You know, mum, different people have different kinds of cancer. And my cancer was my addictions and my problems and my anorexia and things I've had.' So, she feels like she's kind of going through it with me and healing herself at the same time and facing her issues, because I'm facing mine. So, it's been a really wonderful period of growth for both of us."