Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been charged with assault after a chaotic altercation at her flat in Islington, North London, earlier this month.

An officer that arrived at the scene said that the home was "like a horror movie" with Flack and her boyfriend, Lewis Burton's, faces covered in blood while Burton begged the 999 operator for help and that Flack had "tried to kill me", Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court was told.

The court also heard that Flack, is known to be "manipulative" towards Burton.

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack arriving at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court. Photo / Getty Images

Despite the accusations that Flack was "going mad" on the night of December 12th, Burton expressed it was "heartbreaking" that he is not allowed to see his girlfriend over the Christmas period.

"It's heartbreaking I can't see my girlfriend over Christmas. What I witnessed today was horrible. She did not hit me with a lamp. Arguments do happen every day in every relationship. Gutted I am not allowed to protect her right now," the 27-year-old posted in an Instagram story.

Lewis Burton shared on Instagram the heartbreak he feels for not being about to see Flack over Christmas. Photo / Instagram

After the Love Island host, who has now been replaced by Laua Whitmore, was taken into custody she allegedly flipped over a table and was restrained to the ground by police.

Flack has pleaded not guilty and has since been released on bail until her trial on the 4th of March next year, Daily Mail reports.

The prosecution said Flack had earlier admitted the charges, the court was told, saying she "whacked him around the head" and claiming she would kill herself.

Caroline Flack was charged with assault against her boyfriend for an altercation that happened on the 12th of December. Photo / Getty Images

The 40-year-old was seen wailing in the court lobby room as a friend and her mother supported her, Daily Mail has revealed.

Flack also broke into a flood of tears, when she sat in the dock, as Prosecutor Katie Weiss said: "Mr Burton is a victim, he received a significant injury to his head."

Outlining the case, Weiss continued: "At 5.25am on the 12 December he (Lewis Burton) made an allegation against his girlfriend Caroline Flack. Police then made their way to the address."

"Police then knocked on the door eight minutes later and it was opened by both of them. Both were covered in blood. And in fact one of the police officers likened the scene to a horror movie."

"He (Burton) said he had been asleep and had been hit over the head by Caroline by a lamp. It cut his head and his face was covered in blood. He said that Caroline smashes a glass and caused injuries."

"She had two lacerations to her left wrist. She took his phone while he was sleeping. She had seen text messages which made her think he was cheating. In the 999 call the complainant said quite clearly that his girlfriend was beating him up."

"He asked repeatedly for help. He was almost begging the operator to send help. He said: She is going mad, breaking stuff. I've just woken up. She's cracked my head open."

After the hearing, Flack shared thanks to her fans for their "continued support and love," on an Instagram story revealing that she will be able to share her side of the story soon.

After the hearing, Flack took to Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Burton has continuously defended Flack on social media describing his girlfriend as "loyal and kind". Reports have said that the couple will stay together and work through what has happened.