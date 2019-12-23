Whimsical Christmas plots

Original Christmas movies from your favorite Hollywood directors:

1. The Hateful Eight: Rudolph's Revenge, Quentin Tarantino

All of the other reindeer used to laugh and call him names. But that was years ago. Now Rudolph (known simply as "the Deer") is ready to exact his revenge against the eight reindeer who were once his tormentors. He's making a hit list, and he's checking it twice. And, one by one, he's going to track down Dancer, Prancer, and all of their old buddies — and he's going to make them play his sadistic reindeer games.

2. Prancer in the Dark, Lars von Trier

In the spare wilderness of the North Pole, Prancer finds young love with Eve, a wild reindeer from the forest. This 3-hour film observes the decay and eventual collapse of their relationship after Eve suffers a miscarriage and subsequently descends into madness.

(by Riane Konc in the New Yorker.)

Go play outside!

Go play outside!

Misheard hymns and Bible quotes

• My great aunt was a Sunday School teacher and was once presented with a drawing of Jesus, Mary, Joseph ... and an enormous insect. The source? Misunderstanding the angel who instructed Joseph to "take the child and flea into Egypt".

• "Come by Car my Lord" made perfect sense to 5-year-old me.

Advertisement

• My god-daughter had me biting the inside of my mouth to stop from laughing out loud in church when she said the bit in the Lord's Prayer about "deliver us from email". Can't say I disagree either.

• My primary teacher sister once had a child in her class who included a spherical figure in a drawing of the Nativity. On asking who that was, the child replied "round John Virgin" ...

• "Hark, the hairy angels sing."

(Via @StephenMcGann)

Definition of a tightwad ...

"Last Christmas my cousin for the first time invited his mum and dad to his house for Christmas. He charged them $62 per head and said they had to bring their own alcohol as he has only budgeted for soft drinks."