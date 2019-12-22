

Hawke's Bay's Trevor Hall didn't just win TVNZ's Great Kiwi Bake Off, he probably secured himself the title of NZ's favourite reality contestant of the year as well.

The humble man from Havelock North, who told Hawke's Bay Today on Monday morning it felt "incredible" to have won the title.

He described the eight week process as "outstandingly amazing" but said he'd remains grounded despite Sunday's victory.

"I am still a bit lost for words to be honest. I haven't really had time to process it.

"It has been an amazing journey full of amazing people and I feel truly privileged to have been part of it all."

The bake off went down to the wire, with Heather from Southland pushing him all the way to the end of the meringue show-stopper challenge.

Hall added: "When I was stood waiting for the result, I genuinely thought it could have gone either way."

Hall's family around him shed tears on the show as he was crowned champion, before the man himself paid tribute to fellow finalist Naomi, who shared a special bond having baked beside each other throughout the process.

"She deserved to win it just as much as I did," Hall told the cameras.

"He's a really good man," Naomi said through tears.

Whatever way Sunday's result went, Hall always had one eye on a new baking-based business venture.

Teaming up with fellow Hawke's Bay resident Anna Howley, from Napier, who was eliminated in week two, Hall said they planned to launch the baking business in the New Year.

"We expect Kiwi Bake Box to bring wholesomeness and the skills and joy of baking to the home," he said.

"It is for people to experience making something from scratch and eating it and sharing it with friends, families and work colleagues.

"It'll be full of all sorts of hints and tips and tricks that people can use to bake and make amazing things. We want it to be a fun experience for people, because baking is fun."

Kiwi Bake Box is set to launch in February, with online registration available now.

The 47-year-old newly crowned champion covered an array of recipes across the show, but will look back at his time fondly.

"I'll look back at my time on the show as one incredibly magical journey," he said.

"I would highly recommend to anybody even considering giving it a go to just put yourself forward and do it."

Hall said he was never required to bake at his Havelock North house, but was now taking on more of the responsibilities.