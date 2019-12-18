Xmas presents you wish you hadn't got

A reader writes: Had a bit of a pre-Christmas house declutter earlier and found that my husband has 13 unused shower gels in the bathroom cupboard — all from Christmases past. Having chucked out a load of moisturiser/bath sets I'll never use, I had to sigh thinking about the next influx I'm going to get from his relatives this year. What do you always get for celebrations that you wish you didn't? Mugs. Body lotion. Photo frames. Candles. Calendars and bath bombs: "Boyfriend's mum got me some bath bombs for my birthday last month. I picked one for my bath tonight that didn't look like it had any glitter in. It was worse, it had horrible brown dried rose petals in it. I've spent most of my relaxing bath scooping rose petals out with a sieve."

It's Whamageddon when it comes to those songs

While millions of people delight in hearing Wham's 1984 song Last Christmas every year, an internet game called Whamageddon encourages players to avoid the song from December 1 to 24. The rules are simple: Once you hear the original version of the song you're out. You then admit defeat on social media with the hashtag #Whamageddon and wait for your friends to suffer the same fate. Note: The rules prohibit you from "deliberately sending your friends to Whamhalla".

No pressure

Too many friends can be a pain at Christmas.

Joe Bloggs and other well-known guys

Average Joe, Joe Schmo, John Doe. He's bland and average. Faceless, but not nameless. Every country needs a way to talk about just "some guy". Here's what some countries call that typical guy, who might have no specific qualities, but is still "one of our own". Here it's Joe Bloggs ... in other countries: Australia: Fred Nurk. Austria: Hans Meier. Belgium: Jan Janssen. Colombia: Fulano de Tal. Croatia: Ivan Horvat. Czech Republic: Josef Novák. Estonia: Jaan Tamm. France: Jean Dupont. Guatemala: Juan Perez. Italy: Mario Rossi. Malta: Joe Borg. Philippines: Juan de la Cruz. Poland: Jan Kowalski. Romania: Ion Popescu. Slovenia: Janez Novak.