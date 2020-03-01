As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics to sport, from business to entertainment and lifestyle, these are the voices and views our audience loved the most. Today it's the top five from entertainment columnist Karl Puschmann.

Can you stomach John Campbell's hard-hitting Breakfast?

Back in June, much-loved broadcaster John Campbell took on the role of host of TVNZ's Breakfast . Karl Puschmann was on the scene as Campbell took his seat behind the Breakfast desk for the first time - and wondered if what we want isn't always what we get .

D**ks ignoring the golden rule of life at gigs

Following the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert at Spark Arena, numerous reports of bad behaviour rolled in - from super fans who purchased VIP passes and found themselves fleeced to vomit in the crowd. One person was even reportedly strangled with a t-shirt. When it comes to gigs, there's one golden rule - and it seems many of us are ignoring it.



The problem with Disney Plus? There's nothing to watch

The streaming platform Disney Plus launched in November to much fanfare - and it left Karl Puschmann giddy with nostalgia. But despite the huge amount of content available, there's one thing you won't find on the platform . And that's something to watch you haven't watched before.

Fleetwood Mac flies back Downunder

"There's charisma, there's star power and then there's Stevie Nicks." In August, Karl Puschmann had somewhat of a religious experience seeing Fleetwood Mac live in Auckland , with new additions Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. But it was Nicks who captivated the whole night with her "sheer mysterious magnetism".

Ron Burgundy keeps it classy in new podcast

. The character turned out be very well suited to the podcast format, bringing out some laugh out loud moments. The verdict? "Funny, but perhaps not funny enough to carry another full Anchorman movie. But Burgundy's low-key silliness is more than funny enough to cover your commute."