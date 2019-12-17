COMMENT:

LOCAL TV AWARDS

New Zealand's TV industry had a little bit of everything in 2019.

From reality reboots like Celebrity Treasure Island, through to moody dramas like The Gulf and the resurrection of the

Best use of Wikipedia: Falling Inn Love

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Most masterful manipulation: Lily McManus

Related articles:

Most painful six weeks of telly: Spark's RWC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Most preposterous use of a chickpea: Rose Matafeo

The award for services to growing the general population: Newshub

The Absolutely Nobody Will Miss It Award: MAFS NZ

Interview of the Year: Anika Moa and John Campbell