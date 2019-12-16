Chelsea Handler's sidekick Chuy Bravo has died at the age of 63.

The Mexican actor died "suddenly" on Saturday night, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The cause of death is unclear, the Daily Mail reported.

Chuy Bravo and Chelsea Handler attend the Comcast Entertainment Group TCA cocktail reception in 2011. Photo / Getty Images
Bravo rose to prominence on Handler's late night show Chelsea Lately, where he appeared from 2007 to 2014.

The 1.3m actor was reportedly in Mexico City with his family at the time of his death, according to TMZ.

He was rushed to the emergency room on Saturday after coming down with a severe stomach ache. The next day his family was told Bravo had passed away.

Handler paid tribute to Bravo in an Instagram post.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," Handler said. "@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes."

I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,”it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.” I love you, Chuy!

Bravo celebrated his birthday on December 7.

Handler celebrated the day with a photo of the two.

The actor — whose given name was Jesus Melgoza Bravo — was born in Mexico in 1956, and moved to California when he was 15.

Bravo also appeared in the 2005 movie The Honeymooners and in 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

