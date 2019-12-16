Chelsea Handler's sidekick Chuy Bravo has died at the age of 63.

The Mexican actor died "suddenly" on Saturday night, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The cause of death is unclear, the Daily Mail reported.

Chuy Bravo and Chelsea Handler attend the Comcast Entertainment Group TCA cocktail reception in 2011. Photo / Getty Images

Bravo rose to prominence on Handler's late night show Chelsea Lately, where he appeared from 2007 to 2014.

The 1.3m actor was reportedly in Mexico City with his family at the time of his death, according to TMZ.

He was rushed to the emergency room on Saturday after coming down with a severe stomach ache. The next day his family was told Bravo had passed away.

Handler paid tribute to Bravo in an Instagram post.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," Handler said. "@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his 'business calls' with his 'business manager,' or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes."

Bravo celebrated his birthday on December 7.

Handler celebrated the day with a photo of the two.

The actor — whose given name was Jesus Melgoza Bravo — was born in Mexico in 1956, and moved to California when he was 15.

Bravo also appeared in the 2005 movie The Honeymooners and in 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.